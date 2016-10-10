Comeback Kids

Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington, front, scores on one of his two touchdown pass receptions from Mason Rudolph as fellow OSU receiver Jhajuan Seales, right, celebrates during Saturday afternoon's Big 12 game against Iowa State at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU rallied from a 17-point deficit to down the Cyclones 38-31. Photo by Kevin Staples
