Comin' Through

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson, right, scores a touchdown after running behind a block by lineman Amani Bledsoe, left, as OU quarterback Baker Mayfield, back, watches during their Oct. 28 game against Texas Tech at Owen Field. The Sooners will end their regular season Saturday afternoon at home against West Virginia. Photo by Katelyn Howard
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

