Commissioners to vote Tuesday on holiday pay changes

The LeFlore County Board of County Commissioners will meet Tuesday to possibly approve paying double time for official holidays worked.

According to the board's agenda, they may vote to change employee pay guidelines where employees will be paid double time "for official holidays worked instead of receiving compensatory time off for the Public Health Management Authority (Solid Waste)," as the agenda reads.

In other agenda business, the board will vote on a revised 2017 holiday and days off schedule for county offices and approve contracts between the county and Eastern Oklahoma Youth Services doing business through Pittsburg and Woodward counties regarding the juvenile detention contract and rate changes.

The meeting is scheduled at 9 a.m. in the Office of the Board of County Commissioners on the first floor of the LeFlore County Courthouse in Poteau.

If you would like to download the agenda, it has been attached below.