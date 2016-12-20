Community Christmas Dinner on for Sunday

The Community Christmas dinner is scheduled for Sunday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Bob Lee Kidd Community Center.

Mayor Jeff Shockley said that the meal will be ham, green beans, corn and sweet potatoes with dessert.

Organizers are still accepting donations and desserts is what they need the most.

If you want to donate, you can drop off items at Poteau City Hall, Kay Sullivan Real Estate, Poteau Daily News or take them to the civic center Sunday morning.

If you would like to volunteer, please call (918) 647-4191 and leave a name and number.