Community Thanksgiving Dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday

The Poteau Community Thanksgiving dinner is scheduled Thanksgiving day.

The dinner will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center at the high school.

In previous years, Jim Burngen has taken on the responsibility of coordinating the event but due to personal reasons, he is passing the torch this year.

Poteau City Hall, led by Mayor Jeff Shockley, has agreed to spearhead the event.

If you can volunteer to cook or serve, call City Hall at (918) 647-4191.

Shockley stated that he's "excited to carry on what I have had a passion for doing for so many years."