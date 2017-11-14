Community Thanksgiving dinner slated

The Community Thanksgiving dinner will be held at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

This year, the event is being led by a group of community organizers. Poteau Mayor Jeff Shockley said he will not be organizing the event this year.

Central National Bank, The Community State Bank, Price Cutter, Poteau Chamber of Commerce and the Poteau Daily News will have boxes for contributions of food for the dinner.

If you wish to make a monetary donation, you can make checks payable to Community Holiday Dinner and deposit them or cash directly to an account that has been opened at Central National Bank. Monetary donations also may be left at the Poteau Chamber of Commerce office in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.

Food items of any size are encouraged, but if you are planning on donating, organizers request that cans be economy or bulk sized due to the amount of food that must be opened and prepared. For the dinner to

be successful, donations are need of canned corn, green beans, chicken broth, boxes of mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cases of water or soda, coffee, sugar and creamer. All donations are appreciated and welcome.

It takes the entire community to help feed the roughly 500 people who are fed through the community Thanksgiving Dinner annually. The dinner has been held for more than 16 years and has grown each year. Deliveries

will be available for those who are unable to leave their homes to attend.

For more information or to offer help, call organizer Larey Clark at (918)721-4506.