Congratulations, Pirates

Poteau State Farm Insurance Agent John Hamilton, far left, donated $524 to the Poteau Pirates baseball program Thursday afternoon at Town Creek Park as a way to congratulate them on their state-tournament season. The amount was derived on adding the seniors’ statistics — 218 hits, 170 runs scored, 111 strikeouts by senior pitchers and 25 victories. PDN photo by David Seeley
Thursday, May 18, 2017

