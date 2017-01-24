Convicted sex offender still at large in LeFlore County

This is a follow up article to the one published in last Wednesday's edition of the Poteau Daily News.

Convicted sex offender Colton Shawn Potter, 25, formerly of Howe remained at large Tuesday after authorities said he escaped in handcuffs from a police vehicle in Poteau.

Potter was charged Friday in LeFlore County District with failure to register as a sex offender and escape from arrest or detention.

Potter wearing shorts, a T-shirt, handcuffs and no shoes at the time of his alleged escape.

According to LeFlore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan, Potter reportedly was seen near Howe over the weekend.

According to court records, Potter was living in Poteau for more than three days and did not register at the new location. Potter was convicted of first-degree rape in LeFlore County on Jan. 6, 2010. Morgan said authorities consider Potter to be dangerous.

Panama Police officer Tyler Ragan went to a Poteau residence Wednesday with deputies and Morgan to follow up on a stolen property investigation.

Four adults and two children were found at the residence and two witnesses said Potter had been staying at the location for over a week but "It was OK because he was family."

Potter was at the residence and was handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol vehicle while the other occupants of the residence were interviewed. Potter reportedly escaped from the vehicle and fled on foot around the water tower and wooded area of Poteau.

According to Morgan, Potter's mother, Teresa Martinez has been arrested for outstanding warrants. The arrest was made while the deputies were searching for Potter. Updates will be available in the Poteau Daily News.

If you see Potter, call the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office at (918)-647-3426.