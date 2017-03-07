Counseling service owner admits fraud

The owner of a behavior health counseling service pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Medicaid fraud following charges brought by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.

Dennis Ray Blackman, 61, of Atoka, owned and operated Atoka Counseling Service, a company providing behavior health counseling services in Atoka, Poteau and McAlester.

Blackman also was a licensed professional counselor and alcohol and drug counselor. Blackman is alleged to have submitted false claims for therapy services purportedly provided to Medicaid recipients, resulting in payment to Blackman of more than $23,000 in Medicaid funds. Records revealed Blackman was out of state when he claimed the services were performed.

Blackman was arrested in Atoka and pleaded guilty to three counts of Medicaid fraud and one count of using a computer to facilitate a crime. Blackman was incarcerated for 50 days and received a three-year suspended sentence for each count.

Blackman is prohibited from submitting or causing another to submit any claims to the Oklahoma Medicaid Program during his probation. He also was ordered to pay more than $30,000 in restitution and other costs.

The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is the only Oklahoma law enforcement agency dedicated to the investigation and prosecution of Medicaid fraud. The unit also investigates and prosecutes abuse of residents in Medicaid-funded nursing homes and state facilities.

To report suspected Medicaid fraud or abuse, contact the Attorney General’s Office at (405) 522-2963.