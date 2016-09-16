County commissioners schedule special railroad meeting

The LeFlore County Board of County Commissioners scheduled a special meeting later this month for action on improving railroad crossings.

The board will meet with representatives from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at the LeFlore County Courthouse in Poteau.

The board also will meet with railroad company representatives to conduct on-sight inspections in order to hold discussions and take possible action on improving railroad crossings in the county.

In early August, several members of the Goines family died in a vehicle-train collision at the railroad crossing on Dewey Avenue in Poteau.

The courthouse is located at 100 South Broadway.