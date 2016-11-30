Coverage from All-State

Heavener cross country state champion Barbara Johnson, center, received her All-State jacket Wednesday afternoon. Sharing in her moment are athletic director Jim Roll, left, and cross country coach Eddie Muse. Johnson won the Class 3A State Meet in October and signed last month with East Central University in Ada. She earned All-State status by finishing in the top 10. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Category: