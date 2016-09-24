Cowboys Against Cancer ride Saturday

The fifth annual Wayne Blankenship "Cowboys Against Cancer" trail ride will be Saturday starting at Robbers Cave.

Gates open at 2 p.m. for registration at the Robbers Cave riding stables on Ash Creek Road. The ride will begin at 3 p.m. at $20 per-person.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult. There will be a hog dinner and silent auction.

"We strive for everything we make from the ride and the silence auction goes to help patients in need," said Lisa Kirkes, a family member of Blankenship who helps put on the ride.

Blankenship began the ride in 2012 after learning he had colon cancer.

He saw all the patients in need " ... of help because they either couldn't afford the gas to get to their treatment or they didn't have insurance that covered it and he wanted to help," Kirkes said.

The first ride was held in Haileyville to McAlester.

"He rode horseback the whole way, even though he was going through his own treatments," Kirkes said.

To RSVP, email cowboysagainstcancer2012@yahoo.com.

Proceeds benefit cancer patients in need and cancer research.

For more information, call (918) 448-8730.