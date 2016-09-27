Crossing guard, child struck in Spiro

A Spiro student and crossing guard attendant were sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Spiro Police Chief Michael Draper said a car failed to yield for the child and crossing guard at the Spiro school crosswalk.

Draper said the child had minor injuries and a busted-up shoulder and the crossing guard had back pain and a broken leg.

The driver was cited.

Draper said the accident is an ongoing investigation.