Crossing guard, child struck in Spiro
By:
Amanda Corbin
Tuesday, September 27, 2016
SPIRO
A Spiro student and crossing guard attendant were sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Spiro Police Chief Michael Draper said a car failed to yield for the child and crossing guard at the Spiro school crosswalk.
Draper said the child had minor injuries and a busted-up shoulder and the crossing guard had back pain and a broken leg.
The driver was cited.
Draper said the accident is an ongoing investigation.
