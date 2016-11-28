Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday

Today is Cyber Monday, the day that online retailers mark down their merchandise so that shoppers have an alternative to going out and participating in Black Friday. Getting the best deals on those holiday items is important for most consumers.

Tomorrow is giving Tuesday. The day after all the deals have been introduced and new goodies purchased, people are encouraged to give back to their community by donating their time, canned goods or old items to those in need so that everyone can enjoy the season by having what they need.

How are you planning to participate in one or either of these events?