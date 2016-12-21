Dear Santa: Letters from Christmases past

Compiled by Jenny Huggins

PDN Reporter

Today is our annual Santa Letters edition of the Poteau Daily News. Letter from students throughout LeFlore County are in Sections B and C.

Children have been sending us their Santa letters for decades. Here are a few examples taken from old editions of the Poteau News and the LeFlore County Sun.

Check out Wednesday's edition of the Poteau Daily News for the 2016 Santa Train and Santa letters.

1955

Dear Santa Claus,

I would like a story book, a clock, and guns.

Gary Taylor

Dear Santa Claus,

Please bring me two guns and a holster, tool set, army truck with cannon on it, also a bicycle. I have been a good boy.

Love, Johnnie Smith

1964

Dear Santa, I want an organ, a song book and a slinky. I will leave some coffee and apples on the table. I love you Santa.

Your friend, Ruth Ann Boyd

Dear Santa, I want a transistor radio, a big doll an accordion and a etch-a-sketch. I have been good, Santa.

Your friend, Alean Taylor

Dear Santa:

Please send some more school teachers to Oklahoma. The ones we have love us but they are going to tear themselves away if our mommies and daddies don't throw something in the pot. Just between you and me, Santa, I kinda' wish my teacher would quit so we'd get another one. She's an old fuddy-duddie, if you ask me.

Wendy

1971

Dear Santa,

I have beena good boy this year. I would like to have a telescope and a steam roller and a walkie talkie radio. Also some surprises. And bring my mother a pantsuit. Remember all the other girls and boys. I will leave you some milk and cookie on the table.

Love, Billy Peters

Dear Santa, I would like to have go-go boots, a timey tell doll, a guitar, a coat, a necklace and some other jewelry.

Your friend, Darlene Mode

1984

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would llike some Cabbage Patch Kids and some Ken and Barbie dolls, some barbie clothes, a bike and that's all. I will leave you some eggnog and cookies. I love you Santa, and tell Mrs. Claus I love her.

Love, Rayna

Dear Santa, I want a Cabbage Patch and a doll Rainbow Brite a Cat Chatty Patty. I will leave you some milk and cookie.

Dear Santa,

I want a walkie talkie and I want a trampoline. Cabbage patch clothes too.

Love, Shayna Kirkland

1994

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Blake Sconyers. I am 2 years old. I would like for Christmas, a truck, a puppy and a jungle gym, like we have at daycare. I have beena good boy, my daycare teacher told me so. Please remember mom and dad and my brothers and my sisters.

Love, Blake Sconyers

My name is samantha Stoughton. I am 4 years old and I have been a really good girl this year. I would like for Christmas, an exercise Barbie, play smoke and grill set, and a baby doll for my little sister, Cynthia. She is too little to write you a letter so please remember her.

We love you, Samantha and Cynthia Stoughton

2000

Dear Santa,

I want a water baby and some cookies. I want a sour baby. My Mommy wants a hairdryer and my Daddy a shaver. My sister Cory wants makeup and Bayley too. My sister Sidney wants toys. Ii will leave you some pizza and some pop. I have been a good little girl Santa. I love You!

Love, Emilie Vincent