Defending champ Poteau nabs top seed for LCT, which begins Tuesday

Defending champion Poteau got the top seed for the 2018 LeFlore County Tournament, with Panama the No. 2 seed, Whitesboro No. 3, Wister No. 4, Spiro No. 5, LCT host Pocola No. 6, Howe No. 7, Leflore No. 8, Cameron No. 9, Arkoma No. 10, Heavener No. 11 and Bokoshe No. 12. Once again, Talihina is not participating in this year’s county tournament, which is going to begin on Tuesday in case the teacher's strike happens on Monday.