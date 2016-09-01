Defending fast-pitch LCT champ Wister grabs top seed for this fall’s county tournament

The Wister Lady Wildcats won last fall’s LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament, and they’re seeded to do so again this fall.

The Lady ’Cats were voted to be the top seed for the 2016 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament, which will be Sept. 12-15 at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex:

Here are the seeds:

1. Wister, 2. Spiro, 3. Panama, 4. Pocola, 5. Heavener, 6. Poteau, 7. Howe, 8. Arkoma, 9. Leflore, 10. Cameron, 11. Whitesboro, 12. Talihina. Note: Bokoshe does not have a fast-pitch softball team this year.