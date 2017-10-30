Despite Texas Tech’s start, OU ends up handling Red Raiders

A look at the final score of Oklahoma’s win over Texas Tech – 49-27, Saturday night at Owen Field in Norman — to anyone not seeing the game would make them believe that it was a Sooners’ romp — and, realistically, it was.

However, it didn’t start that way. In the first quarter, OU and Texas Tech looked like they had picked up where they left off last year, when both teams were scoring back and forth basketball style, in OU’s 66-59 win at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.