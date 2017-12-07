Dewey the Elf visits PDN

Poteau Daily News General Manager Dave McKimmey hired Historic Downtown Poteau's Dewey the Elf as manager for the day.

Dewey has been making the rounds around Poteau all this month and from late November. When you visit the PDN today, be sure to take a selfie with Dewey and tag it on Facebook as #DowntownDeweyTheElf and @historicdowntownpoteau.

You can also leave your Santa letters with Dewey, which he then will deliver to Santa Claus on his return to the North Pole.

Dewey is similar to a life-size version of the Elf on the Shelf. With Elf on the Shelf, the elf keeps an eye on children to report to Santa, as Dewey is doing as he travels our city.

Dewey also helps raise money for Historic Downtown as merchants pay to have him housed in their storefronts or inside their businesses.

Keep up with Dewey's whereabouts by visiting the Historic Downtown Poteau Facebook page.