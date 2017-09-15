Doggone Good Deeds

The Poteau Valley Humane Society has been saving LeFlore County pets since 1995.

At one time, they partnered with the Poteau Pound, but thanks to a donation from George Ollie Jr. and the Reed Family, they’ve been at the current location of326 Industrial Blvd., near the old Bremner factory since 2007.

Volunteer Director Elvie Moss said their first and foremost goal is to save as many unwanted, neglected and abused animals as possible. Another goal is to “maintain a very clean environment for animals and visitors of which Poteau should be proud,” Moss said. “We want people to be impressed with our city and we want to keep the shelter up to make the city look good.”

The PVHS receives no federal, state or local funding yet remains open due to the kindness and generosity of those who want to see the pets of Poteau find their forever homes. “We appreciate any and all donations more than you can know. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 326 Industrial Blvd., Poteau, Monday thru Sat. from 9 a.m. until Noon, thru PAYPAL, by mailing to P.O. Box 15, Poteau, OK 74953 or call us and arrange for pickup of donated items. We take pride in maintaining a very clean environment for the rescues and for our visitors; however, we could not do it without your help,” Moss said.

“All operating budget comes from passionate people,” she said.

The shelter needs people to walk and bathe the dogs, general cleaning and people to help socialize the animals. Sitting with a shy or nervous dog and just reading or talking can help that pet get adopted. People are needed to pick up dogs from the vet and to help keep records, she said.

According to Moss, Pet Sense in Poteau has been a great partner in donating items. They host adoptions the fourth weekend of every month. PVHS has a large number of kittens and Pet Sense allows them to house some of the kittens in the store. Moss said several kittens have been adopted due to the exposure to the public. “We can continue to operate only because of the generosity of the public and businesses in this community,” she said.

Moss stressed the importance of spaying and neutering your pets with some facts about cats. Just one male and female cat having the normal three to four litters a year for an average of seven years, with those kittens doing the same, would create over 6 million cats.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, they’re open from 10 a.m. to noon. If you would like to volunteer, you can stop by the shelter and tell them when and what you would like to do. You can also call (918) 649-0968. That is a 24/7 voicemail and they check it twice a day. Moss said that one of her favorite sayings is, “Until there are none, adopt one.”

