Downtown Poteau builds new archway

Historic Downtown Poteau received an upgrade Wednesday with the installation of a new archway on Dewey Avenue.

The arch has been three years in the making. According to the Historic Downtown Poteau director, Eric Standridge, a proposal was made to Mayor Jeff Shockley about improvements to the downtown area.

"Parking angles, the archway, sidewalks and street improvements were on the list of improvements, among many other things," Standridge said. Shockley took the proposal to the city and they liked the idea, Standridge said.

Local architect Michael Riley did the blueprints. Riley suggested that an archway would look great and Shockley and Standridge agreed.

Last fall, new sidewalks were completed and the streets were resurfaced this summer.