Drive Sober campaign in full swing

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national enforcement mobilization campaign kicked off last Friday as part of the holiday season.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Oklahoma will be on the lookout for impaired drivers. as part of the ENDUI program.

“Beginning Dec.16 and continuing into the New Year, you will see stepped up enforcement; law enforcement will be watching closely for anyone who is driving impaired,” said Maj. Jack McCoy of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“There will be zero tolerance for impaired driving.”

Nationally in 2015, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data showed 35,092 died in motor vehicle traffic collisions.

Of those crashes, 29 percent (10,265) involved a driver with a blood alcohol concentration level over the limit of 0.08. In Oklahoma, there were 643 roadway fatalities last year with 170 of those deaths (26 percent) being alcohol-related.

“Law enforcement will do what it takes to help save lives by keeping our roads safe,” said Susan DeCourcy, regional administrator with NHTSA Region 7.

“If you choose to drive impaired, not only will you risk your safety, and that of others, but you will also face the legal consequences.”

Nationwide between 2011-2015, 14,034 people died in motor vehicle accidents in December, and 3,983 died in a crash involving an intoxicated driver (BAC of .08 or higher).

Impaired driving can lead to jail time, loss of driver's license, higher insurance rates and costly expensive such as attorney fees, court costs, car towing and repairs and lost wages due to time off at work.

However, as the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office points out, the ultimate cost of impaired driving is causing a traffic collision that either injuries or kills someone.

Here are the few tips given by the office to keep safe this holiday season:

• If you will be drinking, plan on not driving. Plan your safe ride home before you start the party. Designate a sober driver ahead of time.

• If you become intoxicated, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, phone a sober friend or family member, use ride share, or use NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app, which allows users to call a taxi or friend and identify their location so they can be picked up.

• If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys, take them home or help them arrange a safe way home.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact your local law enforcement. Your actions could help save someone’s life.