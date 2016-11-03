DUI checkpoint set Friday in Poteau

Area law enforcement officers will conduct a checkpoint targeting intoxicated drivers from 6-8 p.m. Friday in Poteau.

The ENDUI stop will be located on north Broadway just south of Vaughn Lane near Arvest Bank.

The checkpoint will coincide with regular patrols aimed at impaired drivers and several local and county law enforcement agencies will be taking part, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Derek Griffey.

"These ENDUI checkpoints serve as much more than just a tool for targeting impaired drivers within different cities and towns. They are a very successful public education and awareness tool and are also a deterrent to drivers who choose to drive while impaired, Griffey said.

"The overall goal is that no one is killed or injured in an alcohol related crash and if by seeing that a DUI checkpoint is being conducted stops someone from getting behind the wheel impaired then that is far better than arresting someone who has already made that choice," he said.

"After the checkpoint the officers and deputies will be patrolling and saturating the Poteau and LeFlore County area looking for impaired drivers along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol," Griffey said.

If you are planning to drink, designate a non-drinking driver, call a taxi or call a friend or family member. Remember to read medication warning labels and never drive after taking a medication or substance that can cause impairment.

Additionally, a law to aid prosecutors in keeping drunk drivers off the road took effect Tuesday.

House Bill 3146, authored by state Rep. Mike Sanders and Sen Greg Treat, created the Impaired Driving Elimination Act and will move all DUI cases from municipal non-courts of record to a court of record.

The law would allow any municipality with a population of 60,000 or more would have the option to create a court of record. Arresting municipalities still receive a portion of the fines.

“This law is ultimately about protecting the lives of Oklahoma motorists,” said Sanders, R-Kingfisher. “I’m excited to see where this takes us in being able to reduce drunk driving in our state in the coming years.

“The number of drunk-driving offenses is a black eye on our state. This law is about public safety; it gives an important new tool to prosecutors to be able to better flag and appropriately prosecute repeat drunk drivers, and that will save lives.”

Sanders said the new law is four-fold in that it makes sure repeat drunk drivers are removed from Oklahoma roads and properly prosecuted. It does this by adding a database so that from this point forward every DUI on every city street, county road or state highway is recorded. And, it allows district attorneys the option of developing assessments and treatment plans for offenders.