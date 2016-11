Early voting will be held today, Friday and Saturday in advance of Tuesday's General Election.

You can vote early from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the LeFlore County Election Board Office behind the LeFlore County Courthouse in Poteau.

You also can vote early from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. All polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.