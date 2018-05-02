Edgington named to EMS board

The LeFlore County Board of County Commissioners on Monday approved Jerrid Edgington as the District 2 representative with the LeFlore County EMS Board. Edgington has a plethora of experience in the medical field, with 22 years spent working in EMS as an EMT and then paramedic.

“I have worked in large city systems, small county systems and a few years as a flight paramedic,” Edgington said. “Last year I began pursuing my nursing degree at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton and left EMS, which was a difficult choice to make.”

Then the opportunity opened on the EMS board.

“It is an honor to serve on the board and I hope my years of EMS experience will prove to be invaluable to the board members and the citizens of LeFlore County.”

Edgington is also the author of the “Racing the Reaper” fiction book series, which follow the life of Jacob Myers, a paramedic. The four-part series includes “Racing the Reaper,” “Resuscitation,” “Reaper’s Requiem” and “Revenge of the Reaper.”

The Board of County Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. every Monday in their office at the LeFlore County Courthouse in Poteau.