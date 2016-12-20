Eighth-grade wins PKMS Penny Wars

The eighth-grade class at Pansy Kidd Middle School in Poteau won the PKMS Penny Wars.

Overall, the students ended up donating more than $5,200 to spread Christmas spirit throughout LeFlore County.

According to Susan Manlove, "Penny Wars turned into a true battle of the classes during the last two weeks. Students could bring pennies for positive numbers and they could use silver coins and dollar bills to sabotage each other. On the last day of competition, it was uncertain who would win until the money was totaled."

The eighth-graders came out victorious and were the only class to come out in the positive side.

Members of the National Junior Honor Society and Student Council will meet this morning to shop for clothes, shoes and toys for those in need.