EMS blood drive Friday

LeFlore County EMS and the Oklahoma Blood Institute are hosting a blood drive today [April 14] in the EMS conference room from 1:45 to 5:45 p.m.

Donors will get a limited edition 40th anniversary vintage T-shirt.

Appointments are not necessary but can be scheduled by calling Amanda at (918) 647-9270 or Greg at (479) 652-2362.

If you are unable to donate blood, you can text BLOOD to 52000 to make a $10 donation to the Global Blood Fund.