ENTERTAINMENT REVIEW: Boo! A Madea Halloween

Tyler Perry has been entertaining us with "Madea" for years. Madea is a very gruff black woman with strong opinions and wise words. This movie did not disappoint, but it wasn't Perry's best.

In this movie, Madea is asked to come to her nephew's house to babysit his teenage daughter, Tiffany, and her friend, while he works on Halloween night. Of course, the teenagers don't want to stay in, Tiffany wants to go to a frat party down the block.

The teens solution is to sneak out of the house after telling Madea and her gang of elderly misfits that the house is haunted and they should just stay in their rooms.

Much like many of Perry's Madea movies, Madea and company go on an adventure to teach the next generation a lesson.

While this movie did feature some of the traditional "realness" that is associated with the character, the movie seemed rushed and lacked the depth that comes with most of Perry's movies. According to rogerebert.com, the movie was filmed in six days and was originally a bit in a Chris Rock routine.

Even though the movie felt rushed and underdeveloped, the traditional Madea characters were incredibly funny when they got the chance.

The downside came more from the new characters that were introduced, such as the young frat guys and Tiffany. It seemed like a forced, cheesy plot that was severely underdeveloped. The movie could have been better, but it is definitely funny and a good addition to the corny Halloween movies that have become classics. I wouldn't spend money to go see it again in theaters, but next Halloween I will will certainly be looking for it on Netflix or Hulu for quick laughs with a Halloween theme.