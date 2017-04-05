EOMC CEO Suspended

Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center CEO Michael Carter has been suspended, pending an investigation by a special committee.

The announcement came after a special Governing Board meeting of the LeFlore County Memorial Hospital Trust Authority on Tuesday afternoon.

On Friday, Poteau Police Officers were seen by hospital employees escorting Carter out of the building.

The board issued the following statement: "Effective this date, the LeFlore County Memorial Hospital Trust Authority has suspended CEO Mike Carter's employment, with pay, pending further investigation of matters regarding potential breaches of his employment contract. EOMC Chief Financial Officer Shaun Keef has been appointed to serve as interim CEO."

The meeting quickly went into executive session, during which several members of the staff were called in, one at a time, to speak with the board. The executive session lasted more than two hours. When executive session ended, it was announced that Carter has been suspended.

The special committee selected to investigate whether a breach of contract was made and what actions should be taken if it was, includes Aud Balentine, chairman; Mary Helen Lucas, secretary; and Jeff Baker, board member. Balentine said he wanted to assure the public that "the Trust Authority maintains full operating control of EOMC and will continue to do so."