Escape hatch found at halfway house in OKC during contraband bust

The Department of Corrections said drugs, alcohol and tobacco were found in an escape hatch at a halfway house for inmates in Oklahoma City during a contraband bust earlier this week.

“Halfway houses are designed to allow inmates to transition back into society while remaining clean,” Corrections Director Allbaugh said.

The bust was at Center Point halfway house in OKC.

“This lack of accountability and oversight is unacceptable. I expect Center Point’s cooperation as we look into its security standards.”

Officials say they found a false wall in a room.

The wall allowed inmates to leave the facility after coming back and checking in with security from daily work assignments. Only rooms facing the interior are used to house inmates and exterior rooms are locked.

The house originally was built as a hotel and purchased by Center Point in 2005. It houses inmates nearing the end of their sentences. Inmates serving time at the facility are able to leave in the day to look for jobs or go to work.

Officials say inmates removed drywall in a bathroom connecting to an exterior room facing the street. Inmates then covered the hole with lightweight material to make the false wall.

The bust lasted more than two hours and involved 35 correctional officers, 24 Corrections Emergency Response Team members and six police dog units.

A press release said the task force used CellSense towers and deep tissue scanners in the raid.

Contraband seized included 18 cellphones, 87 cellphone chargers, four grams of marijuana, .6 grams of methamphetamine, 39 syringes, a half-gallon bottle of vodka, 2 pounds of tobacco, two cans of chewing tobacco, 89 lighters, 65 electronic devices and an improvised sexual device.

“Our teams will continue to go into everywhere the department has a footprint unannounced to eliminate our contraband problem,” Allbaugh said.

“I appreciate the efforts of the men and women who ensure the safety of our facilities and the public.”