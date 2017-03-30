Evening at the Gallery April 8 in Poteau

A glimpse into last year's event. / photo by Amanda Corbin.
By: 
Amanda Corbin
News Reporter
reporter@poteaudailynews.com
Thursday, March 30, 2017
POTEAU

The Poteau Rotary "An Evening at the Gallery" Wine and Arts Festival is upcoming April 8.

The event will be from 4-8 p.m. in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. It will feature Oklahoma wineries, artists, a silent auction and music by Hourglass Jazz Band featuring Lady D.

Attendees receive a commemorative wine glass and wine tote. Proceeds support community service projects.

Category: