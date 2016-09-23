Fall Food Festival today in Historic Downtown Poteau

The Poteau Fall Food Festival in Historic Downtown Poteau will be today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food trucks will be spaced along Dewey Avenue and Poteau City Hall parking lot and their food judged by category.

A chili cook-off competition will begin at 11 a.m. and is $20 to enter. Individuals or teams with a maximum team of five people are welcome. First-, second- and-third place trophies will be awarded. One contestant will be awarded People's Choice by ballot voting.

The free event also will feature kids games and activities such as inflatables, live music and a "Farm to Table" event.