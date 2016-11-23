Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie review

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is every bit as magical as the Harry Potter world in which it was set, even without Potter himself. My biggest fear was that there would be too much emphasis on the connection to Harry Potter and that the movie would be a cheap remake of a series I have loved for decades. Thankfully, this was not the case at all.

The story takes place in New York in 1926. The main character, Newt Scamander, is a young man with a love of all magical beasts. He quickly learns that the American wizards have outlawed the beasts that he brought with him because they feared that the beasts would expose them to the no-maj world. No-maj's are the American equivalent to muggles, or non magic people.

Scamander comes into contact with a no-maj at a bank and accidentally swaps suitcases with the unsuspecting man which leads to him finding out about the wizarding world.

From there, Scamander gets in trouble with the American Ministry of Magic and has to run from the government before he is executed. There are so many wonderful moments in this movie, it's hard to outline them without giving to much of the movie away. Scamander does an excellent mating dance to capture one of his escaped beasts that was nothing less than magical. Scamander also takes the no-maj down into his bottomless suitcase where he keeps all of his beasts. This scene immerses the viewer back into the completely magical world that J.K. Rowling created so long ago.

The American setting did seem to dampen the magical effect of the movie as a whole but that may be one of the better parts of the movie. Most of the interactions that the main characters face are with those who do not have magic and they must be very careful not to let them know that magic still exists. The movie, even being set a great deal before the Harry Potter movies, has similar themes that have proved vitally important to society as a whole.

The battle between a corrupt government and dissenters is very prevalent. The idea that a government can ban and exterminate any animal they choose is also fought. Scamander is the wizarding equivalent of an animal rights activist or protester. The movie also features a familiar villain, a woman who is afraid of anything different, and who has assembled a group of orphans who she calls the second salemers, to warn others that there is magic and that they should be very scared.

Overall, the movie was nothing less than fantastic. I would even spend the money to go see it in the theater again. I was lucky enough to see it in 3D which I highly recommend if you are able. The visual effects as well as the story line is a great addition to the wizarding world that doesn't feel like it's trying to monopolize on a popular franchise. This movie was everything I hoped for as a longtime Potter fan and more.