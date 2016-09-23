Fighting with Friends

Today I was completely prepared and fired up to write about social injustice and the violence we have seen this week, year, and decade against police and people of color. I was going to go on a rant about latent racism and how we can do our part to make peace, it is international peace day after all. But, when I woke up this morning, Facebook memories gave me a huge punch in the gut that I can't get off my mind so today's opinion is going to be about friends.

A year ago today one of my oldest and best friends passed away. She was 25, an expert swimmer, rower and sailor but she died unexpectedly in a tragic sailing accident. We met at Girl Scout camp, we competed in swimming, diving and canoeing and she was my best friend and partner in crime for years. Her loss reminded me that anyone, even me, can go at any time and in any way.

How often do you say goodbye to your best friend after hanging out and think "this will be the last time I see them?" I never did, until this year. I think it's something we take for granted. My last goodbye, in person, with her will never leave my mind. She was attending school at MIT and we didn't know when we would see each other again. We'd had many goodbyes over the years. She was smart, so smart that she got to attend the Oklahoma School of Science and Math during high school so we were accustomed to seeing each other when we could and looking forward to the next time.

The last time we spoke, we fought. It was over something really important but now I wish we'd gotten over it in time to speak again. I always thought there was time. That is the point of my piece today, we always think there is more time than there is. We can argue about religion, politics, or what others do with their lives all we want with our friends and family but we need to keep in mind that that could be the last discussion we have with them. There is so much violence right now and random acts of God that there is no telling when will be the last time you see your friends and family.

I met her girlfriend at her memorial and she asked about the last time I spoke with my friend. I started crying and telling the story. The girlfriend looked at me and said "That was you? That was one of her biggest regrets, that she didn't listen and she never made up with you." This made me feel better and worse all at the same time. It was one of my biggest regrets too. It had been to long since we'd spoken, both to stubborn to say I'm sorry first, to busy to make the first move.

So think about someone you've argued with or haven't spoken to in a while for one reason or another, who you love and cherish. Think about how you would feel if you never got to see that person again and there was never a chance to say how you really feel and to mend the rift that has been opened. Would it be over something life changing and important? Silly and petty? Could you live with your last words if you had to think about them every year as you remembered a life you loved that was lost?

Every Sept. 21 for the rest of my life I'll remember the love and laughter that we shared for so many years, and then I'll remember that fight and how I'll never get to make up for it. I thought I had time and I didn't.

There is plenty to argue over and there has been plenty of arguing going on but I beg you to keep in mind the things you love about those you argue with and to find a way to get passed it. Give them a hug and tell them you love them while you still can because you may not get that chance tomorrow and you'll regret it for the rest of your life.