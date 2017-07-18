Fill the Bus, Fill the Ford school supply drives slated here

A school supply drive is ongoing in the Poteau area as Riverside Autoplex of Poteau hosts the Fill a Ford, a drive to help garner school supplies for area children.

Another drive, Fill the Bus, will come to the Poteau Walmart Supercenter from July 28-29, headed up by Untied Way of Fort Smith. The bus will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 a.m. July 28 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29. A list of suggested items to donate will be given at the store.

Proceeds from the Riverside drive will go to benefit LeFlore County Youth Services and the Poteau Primary and Upper Elementary school campuses.

"We just want to take this time to help give back to the community and to the services and schools, whose funding fiscally continues to plummet," said Jeremy Tissington with Riverside.

"This is a call to action to the local community, businesses and individuals alike, to come together as a whole and give back to the places that are most important. We want to fill this Ford and really help make a difference this school year for all our benefactors."

Supplies needed for this drive include No. 2 pencils, ink pens, colored pencils, markers, crayons, paper, spiral notebooks, binders, plastic pocket folders, glue bottles, glue sticks, erasers, scissors, Kleenex, Germ-X and Clorox wipes.

The drive ends Aug. 4. Donations can be brought to the business location, 2100 S. Broadway.