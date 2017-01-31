Fire extinguished between Panama Elementary and post office

Approximately 20 fires and counting have been put out across the county thanks to local volunteer fire departments. A fire between Panama Elementary and Panama Post Office caused alarm this afternoon as students were moved to their designated fire drill locations. Panama Police Officers Tyler Ragan and Trenton Bell and Shady Point Police Chief Derek Woodrall were first on scene. The officers began to put out the fire next to the post office as the Panama Fire Department sprayed the area next to the houses, where the blaze is thought to have began. Panama Superintendent Grant Ralls stopped to commend the faculty and staff of the elementary on their quick work and for making sure that the students were safe and out of harms way. There is now an emergency county commissioners meeting tonight at 6 p.m. so a county wide burn ban can be discussed. For more pictures and information, look in tomorrows edition of the Poteau Daily News.