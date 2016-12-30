Fires rampant across county

Numerous county fire departments were called out to grass fires yesterday throughout the day.

While none of those resulted in property damage, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry reported that there was a fire six miles southwest of Stigler that burned 109 acres.

Fires also were reported in several central Oklahoma counties.

"We are encouraging people not to conduct any outdoor burning over the next 48 hours. Ongoing drought conditions and the dry fuels such as grasses combined with a low relative humidity and gusty winds will result in increased fire spread danger and difficulty with fire containment," LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Michael Davidson said.

The National Weather Service states that wildfire risk is "near critical," for today due to the strong winds and dry air. Outside burning today and over the weekend is strongly discouraged in LeFlore and surrounding counties.