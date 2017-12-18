First National Bank Classic Friday-Saturday Scores
Monday, December 18, 2017
At Southeast Expo Center in McAlester
Girls
Friday Scores
Consolation Semifinals
Girls
Coalgate 56, Howe JV 47
Kinta 50, Pittsburg 21
Boys
Stuart 64, Heavener JV 49
Wright City JV 61, Pittsburg 31
Saturday Scores
Girls
Championship
Whitesboro 43, Savanna 42, OT
3rd-Place Game
Stuart 45, Wright City 31
Consolation Championship
Kinta 38, Coalgate 32
Boys
Championship
Kinta 51, Whitesboro 50
3rd-Place Game
Savanna 71, Coalgate 42
Consolation Championship
Wright City JV 47, Stuart 39
Category: