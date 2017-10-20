Former Detention Center Nurse Charged with Misconduct
By:
Jenny Huggins
Friday, October 20, 2017
POTEAU, OK
A former nurse at the LeFlore County Detention Center, was booked in
and bonded out of the LeFlore County and Sequoyah County Detention
Centers on Friday afternoon on charges of bringing contraband into a
penal institution and improper relations with an inmate, according to
detention center records.
LeFlore County Detention Center Administrator Donnie Edwards confirmed
that Jill Gonzalez, 35, of Wister, was a nurse at the Detention Center but was recently terminated.
Gonzales was released on a $20,000 bond set by Judge Jennifer McBee on
Friday afternoon.
