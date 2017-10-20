Former Detention Center Nurse Charged with Misconduct

A former nurse at the LeFlore County Detention Center, was booked in

and bonded out of the LeFlore County and Sequoyah County Detention

Centers on Friday afternoon on charges of bringing contraband into a

penal institution and improper relations with an inmate, according to

detention center records.

LeFlore County Detention Center Administrator Donnie Edwards confirmed

that Jill Gonzalez, 35, of Wister, was a nurse at the Detention Center but was recently terminated.

Gonzales was released on a $20,000 bond set by Judge Jennifer McBee on

Friday afternoon.