Former OU Great Visits

Jamelle Holieway, former award-winning quarterback for the University of Oklahoma, signs autographs for eager fans in the Pansy Kidd Middle School gym on Wednesday afternoon. Holieway led the Sooners to the national championship in 1985. He spoke to students about his experiences and preached the importance of faith and staying in school. PDN photo by Amanda Corbin
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Category: