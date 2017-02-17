Former Red Oak Softball Player Gets Honored

Former Red Oak softball player Jill Roye, now playing for Southern Arkansas, was named the Great American Conference Softball Player of the Week for last week, in which she hit .533 in four games at the North Texas Bash. She hit a home run and drove in four runs against both Texas A&M-Kingsville and Texas-Permian Basin. She added a five-RBI game against Texas Woman’s University. Photo Courtesy Great America Conference
