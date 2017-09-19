Fort Smith MovieLounge to close

The Fort Smith, Ark., MovieLounge will shut its doors Oct. 1, according to a press release released Tuesday.

"I’ve enjoyed building the concept and it really has been fun. I sincerely thank the community for their support and patronage, as well as the great MovieLounge team,” said Owner Dwight Curry. “We’ve been privileged to be a part of so many special life occasions, and to have nurtured so much talent. Hospitality has always been my focus and I’m excited to explore other possibilities in the future."

Dinner and movie service will continue through Sept. 30, MovieLounge said. Gift card holders can redeem their cards prior to Sept. 30. MovieLounge staff will be available past the closure date to aid in closing card accounts, the location said.

MovieLounge offered in-cinema dining with its movies, as well as live music on the weekend. It is located at 7601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.