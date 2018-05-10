Four CASC softball players named to 2018 NJCAA Region II Team

Four Carl Albert State College softball players have been named to the NJCAA All-Region II Team. Wister’s Kyla Brown was named to the first team as an all-region catcher, Red Oak’s Katie McCullar was named to the second team as an all-region infielder, Nikki Harrison of Waldron, Ark., was honorable mention as an all-region infielder and Lindsey Eveld of Fort Smith, Ark., was honorable mention as an all-region pitcher.