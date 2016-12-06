Four resign from Talihina Vet Center after patient who was found with maggots in wound died

The death of a veteran in the care of the Talihina Veterans Center has prompted the resignation of four employees after an investigation into the incident was launched.

The director of nursing, two nurses and a physicians assistant all resigned after Owen Reese Peterson, 73, died on Oct. 3 after he entered the facility with an infection.

According to online reports, the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs executive Director Myles Deering said the patient died of sepsis, a complication of infection.

The controversy surrounding the incident comes from the finding of maggots in a wound while the patient was still alive and at the facility.

The Tulsa World reported that Raymie Parker, Peterson's son, said, "During the 21 days I was there ... I pled with the medical staff, the senior medical staff, to increase his meds so his bandages could be changed," Parker said. "I was met with a stonewall for much of that time."

A report was sent to the Oklahoma State Department of Health and to the LeFlore County District Attorney Jeff Smith to determine if charges should be filed. Smith said Friday he had not received the report, but he did know about the incident and would inform the media if charges were filed.

According to the Tulsa World, Jamie Dukes, an OSDH spokeswoman said they received an incident report from the Talihina Veterans Center. “It was determined that the facility fully investigated the incident and took any appropriate actions.”

The physician's assistant who resigned is now working at a facility in Lawton. According to Doug Elliott, deputy director at the state Department of Veterans Affairs, told the newspaper that they physician assistant was originally hired to work at the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center but was transferred to Talihina in August or September. The PA was on probation for two years after a narcotics violation in 2005 and surrendered his license in June 2014 after a complaint was filed of "unprofessional conduct." The PA had his license reinstated in January with another five years of probation. The PA isn't being named because no charges have been filed.

This incident has come to light in the midst of another controversy surrounding the Talihina facility. It has been proposed that the center should be moved to McAlester or Poteau to increase the number of patients it can house and to find more people to staff the facility, according to The Associated Press.

Parker stated that he continually asked for a pain pump to be used with his father so that the dressings and bandages could be changed, which would have prevented the maggots from infesting the wounds. Even the hospital wanted the pain pump. “Everyone on the patient side wanted him on a pain pump,” said Elliott. Public information officer for the ODVA Shane Faulker said, “We did increase his pain medication. However, we could not supply the pain pump because of no medical director in the facility.”

Elliott said, “The problem is trying to get a doctor who will stay very long in Talihina. It is a very rural area, and it is difficult to find someone who wants to stay in long-term care in rural locations like that when you can go make half a million somewhere else.”

The PA in question was cleared of wrongdoing by the state Department of Veterans Affairs because there was no medical director on site, there was nothing more that he could have done with the situation he was put in. Faulkner said there is currently a medical director at the Talihina site and, "We're hoping this one sticks around now."

This is one reason the site is under review for a possible relocation. Not everyone thinks the move is a good idea. An email from an employee of the center it said, "Our current director of the ODVA, Miles Deering, or any one from the agency, did not inform any of the staff, the veterans that reside there or the families of these residents, or even the administration of the center that this was a possibility before he made the decision to go public. "

The said the author is an employee and that the staff had a list of concerns.

One of the biggest concerns that the employee voices is that the facility is home to many local residents and moving them would cause their families to be able to see them rarely, whereas now they are able to visit frequently. The letter also states there are more than 200 staff members who make less that $12 an hour and that it will be difficult for most to commute if the facility is moved.

"Talihina does not have enough jobs to absorb a loss of this magnitude, business revenue will drop and school census will also be affected as well. Those that are lucky enough to be able to relocate will take their children and money out of this county. It will cause a domino effect, and rural Oklahoma will take a hard hit from this decision." states the author.

The Talihina Chamber of Commerce and the Talihina Economic Development Initiative Annual Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Visitors Center in Talihina. The meeting will review a letter of support to keep the Veterans Center in Talihina open. Everyone interested is encourages to attend.