Free passes offered for first responders at local haunt

Area first responders will be given a free pass into a local Poteau haunted house this Halloween season.

The haunted house season officially opens at the end of September at the old Poteau Jail Haunted House behind the Patrick Lynch Public Library. The haunt is inside the real former jail of Poteau.

To showcase their appreciation for first responders, the first two weekends will be set aside for local heroes to get in for free.

The weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 1 will be for EMT and military personnel. Oct. 7-8 will be for police and firefighters.

You must show valid identification and proof of employment. Limit is one per guest, nontransferable and for personnel only.

First responders should mention their status before going through the haunt.

The haunt, put on by Shady Slaughters Productions and Poteau Fraternal Order of Police, raises money for the Shop with a Cop program in December.