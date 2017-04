Here are the list of Friday's athletic events that were rained out:

Baseball

Heavener at Poteau

Panama at Howe

Muskogee at Spiro

Muldrow at Wister

Pocola at Hartshorne

Arkoma at Gore, finals of Class A District Tournament, rescheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday

Softball

Fort Gibson at Poteau

Heavener at Sapulpa

Soccer

Heavener at Poteau, rescheduled for 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Monday