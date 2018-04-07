Friday, Saturday Athletic Events Rained Out; CASC Softball Rained Out for Sunday, Too [UPDATED]

Mother Nature was the big winner Friday and Saturday, raining out all of those days' athletic events.

HIgh school baseball games rained out Friday were Battiest at Smithville, Red Oak at Blanchard and Talihina at Hartshorne as well as Saturday's Red Oak home game against McAlester. None of these games likely will be rescheduled.

High school softball games washed out were Howe and Panama, Porum and Muldrow at Keota, Pocola's games in the Haskell Tournament and Wister at Hartshorne. The Howe-Panama game may be rescheduled for Monday but has not been done so at this time.

The Carl Albert State College Lady Vikings' home softball doubleheader against Rose State College scheduled for Saturday afternoon was rained out. It had been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, but CASC coach David Holt said Saturday afternoon that the rescheduled twimbill was, too, rained out. The home doubleheader against the Lady Raiders has not been rescheduled at this time.

Friday's Hilldale Invitational track meet, which was to feature Poteau and Spiro, was rained out. It has been rescheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday in Muskogee.

Saturday morning's Eufaula Classic, that was to feature the Poteau Pirates golf team and the Heavener golfers that was to have taken place at Arrowhead State Park Golf Course was rained out and has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. next Saturday.