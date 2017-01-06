Friday's Basketball Games Cancelled

The 2017 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament consolation finals and fifth-place games slated Friday for Bokoshe Tigers Fieldhouse were moved to today beginning at noon.

Friday's slate of high school basketball also was snowed out — Bokoshe at Wister, Howe at Pocola, McCurtain at Arkoma and Keota's homecoming games with Crowder. Keota's homecoming games will be next Friday night against Wister, and the other games have not been rescheduled yet.

The final two days of the Kingston New Years Classic featuring the Talihina teams, were moved back two days. Friday's games will be played at the same times today, while the final day of action will now take place Monday.

The Arkansas River Shootout in Webbers Falls, featuring the Leflore and Whitesboro teams, had Day 2 action Friday snowed out until Saturday afternoon. The final day of action will be Jan. 14 at the same times they originally were slated for this Saturday.