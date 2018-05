Friday's High School Baseball Scores

Class 4A Regional Tournament

At Poteau

Loser's-Bracket Final

Bristow 9, Sequoyah-Claremore 6, Sequoyah-Claremore eliminated.

Regional Final

Poteau 5, Bristow 2, Poteau advances to state, Bristow eliminated.

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Vian

Opening Round

Spiro 8, Chandler 3

Vian 10, Valliant 0

Winner's-Bracket Final

Vian 13, Spiro 10

Loser's-Bracket Semifinal

Chandler 10, Valliant 6, Valliant eliminated.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Panama

Opening Round

Panama 13, Chouteau-Mazie 3

Chelsea 9, Caney Valley 8

Winner's-Bracket Final

Panama 15, Chelsea 0

Loser's-Bracket Semifinal

Chouteau-Mazie 9, Caney Valley 3, Caney Valley eliminated.

At Wister

Opening Round

Wister 9, Rejoice Christian 5

Mounds 13, Healdton 0

Winner's-Bracket Final

Wister 15, Mounds 0

Loser's-Bracket Semifinal

Rejoice Christian 6, Healdton 5, 8 inn., Healdton eliminated.

Class B State Tournament

At Edmond Memorial High School

State Semifinals

Drummond 4, Red Oak 2

Leedey 13, Granite 3

