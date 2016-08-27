Friday's High School Baseball Scores
Saturday, August 27, 2016
21st Carl Albert State College Fall Classic
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Red Oak 14, Leflore 1
Wister 8, Kiowa 0
Consolation Quarterfinals
Wister JV 10, Crowder 3
Smithville 4, Howe 0
Consolation Semifinals
Wister JV 14, Cameron 3
Smithville 21, McCurtain 9
Whitesboro Tournament
Championship Semifinals
Whitesboro 10, Boswell 0
Buffalo Valley 6, Braggs 4
Consolation Semifinals
Battiest 14, Clayton 3
Pittsburg 15, Panola 7
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
